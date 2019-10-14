Given President Trump’s vehement denial of any quid pro quo during his call to the Ukrainian president, it is difficult to rationalize his refusal to allow subpoenaed witness to testify.
If the call was “perfect,” as he has so often stated, there should be no reason prohibit them from talking. It would seem that any information provided by a Trump appointee would only highlight the "perfection" of the call to President Zelensky.
Further, what about ignoring subpoenas? Can we all follow the president’s example? What exactly does "the rule of law" mean?
Connie Gates,
Helena