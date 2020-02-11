Can Montana increase exports to an independent United Kingdom?

I came across an article from Wisconsin Public Radio Newsletter asking if that state could increase its exports to the United Kingdom next year after the finalization of Brexit. Seems the European Union requires the UK to trade with member countries, importing several billion dollars worth of food and agricultural products.

I decided to see what the effect of Brexit might be for Montana exports to the United Kingdom. Seems that the UK is the eighth-highest market for Montana exports at $41 million in 2019, increasing yearly from $19 million in 2016, a 216% increase. Seems that about 73% of the UK’s food and agricultural products come from the European Union. Perhaps Montana can find some new markets in the UK for that 73% share from it’s beef, wheat, grain and other agricultural products. The exchange rate with a strong Euro favors the US with tariffs and transit costs favoring the EU countries.