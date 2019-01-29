Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

Last month in the city council there was considerable debate about how best to make residents keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

While walking around this weekend, I walked by both Bonner Park and Lions Park off Bancroft. The sidewalks around both parks were covered in snow and ice.

I assume keeping those sidewalks clear of snow and ice are the responsibility of the city. If not cleared by 9 a.m., can I go down and shovel them and bill the city? Or can you just give me credit on the city portion of my property taxes? Asking for a friend.

Anthony Pagniano,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags