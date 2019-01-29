Last month in the city council there was considerable debate about how best to make residents keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice.
While walking around this weekend, I walked by both Bonner Park and Lions Park off Bancroft. The sidewalks around both parks were covered in snow and ice.
I assume keeping those sidewalks clear of snow and ice are the responsibility of the city. If not cleared by 9 a.m., can I go down and shovel them and bill the city? Or can you just give me credit on the city portion of my property taxes? Asking for a friend.
Anthony Pagniano,
Missoula