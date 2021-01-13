"Can't we all just get along?" Those words were spoken by Rodney King 28 years ago. Who is Rodney King? Those of us old enough to remember Rodney King was the African American gentleman viciously attacked by 4 Los Angeles police officers on March 3, 1991. After a 3 month trial the 4 police officers were acquitted of using excessive force and assault with a deadly weapon. The end result was the 1992 riots in South LA that culminated in over one billion dollars in damage including 63 deaths and over 12,000 arrests.

So what have we learned? In the words of this spectator absolutely nothing. Today, as I set here in my easy chair watching the Today Show report on the 11,000 National Guardsmen being deployed to our nations capital to quell what may be a significant disturbance of the inauguration for the next president of the United States I question “can’t we all get along?” Regardless of your political leanings the actions of a few individuals threatens to turn this country into another Civil War.