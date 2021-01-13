 Skip to main content
Can’t we all just get along

"Can't we all just get along?" Those words were spoken by Rodney King 28 years ago. Who is Rodney King? Those of us old enough to remember Rodney King was the African American gentleman viciously attacked by 4 Los Angeles police officers on March 3, 1991. After a 3 month trial the 4 police officers were acquitted of using excessive force and assault with a deadly weapon. The end result was the 1992 riots in South LA that culminated in over one billion dollars in damage including 63 deaths and over 12,000 arrests.

So what have we learned? In the words of this spectator absolutely nothing. Today, as I set here in my easy chair watching the Today Show report on the 11,000 National Guardsmen being deployed to our nations capital to quell what may be a significant disturbance of the inauguration for the next president of the United States I question “can’t we all get along?” Regardless of your political leanings the actions of a few individuals threatens to turn this country into another Civil War.

So who bears responsibility for this discord and threats to our republic and our liberties? Is it the Progressive Left wing or the far right wing or the press or the politicians in our State Capitals or the legislators in Washington DC? I fear the answer is “all of us”. Those of us who sit on the sidelines, those of us who are consumed within our own little worlds and those of us who take our rights and liberties for granted. Yes, it is all of us. Why can’t we all just get along?

Michael Boehme,

Missoula

