Canceling debt would provide economic relief

The pandemic surrounding COVID-19 has left the country in a predicament that it was not prepared for. Non-essential businesses were forced to close, forcing millions of Americans to scramble and file for unemployment. Congress passed an economic stimulus package that at first glance, seemed like a big help to most.

This relief package is the lacking basic consumer relief that many Americans need. With a stimulus package that can barely hold some over for two weeks and millions unemployed, it will force a number of Americans to seek out loans where they could be subjected to scams and unnecessary debt.

The package should halt debt collection to stop abuse and harassment by debt collectors. It should also forgive some student loans and medical debt. With no wage and tax garnishments ahead of the relief payments from the federal government. Americans should not have to pay for the COVID-19 test kit or any expenses related to medical care if infected.

Canceling debt would bring huge economic relief to those with low incomes and leaves room for individuals to focus on necessities during this pandemic.