Candidate exaggerations hard to swallow

When Adams and Jefferson ran against each other for president, they were brutal in their political attacks. To the extent that Adams had it published that Jefferson was actually dead and Jefferson had it inferred that Adams had both men and women’s genitalia. Needless to say, political exaggeration is every bit as American as apple pie.

But in the case of this year’s election, one supposed exaggeration is a lot harder to swallow than the other. To hear Republicans talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, you’d think they were the reincarnation of Lenin and Stalin. And the fact is, technically speaking, they’re barely even leftists. If anything, they’re centrists. Biden has explicitly refused to entertain the notion of defunding the police and Harris has put a lot of people in jail for drug charges. That sounds downright Republican.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has kowtowed to dictators, has sent faceless police to cities to disrupt peaceful protests, and has an entire cadre of former advisers facing criminal charges. Opinion on border walls and immigration policies notwithstanding, his actions have been definitively jackbooted, with an air of fascism behind them.

The real difference between the candidates, is one “exaggeration” is actually credible.

Zane Nelson,

Missoula

