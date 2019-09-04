To those of you who are not familiar with the local publication Missoula Current, it goes “under the covers” so to speak to address issues of concern to our community. The Missoula Current covers such topics as politics, business, the environment and additional topics generally not covered in the Missoulian.
However. I do have a bone to pick with this publication. One of the current feature articles has to do with Q-and-A of candidates and current office-holders running for a seat on the City Council. Of the six questions posed by the author or authors. five questions are related to issues of the tax increment financing program, housing, taxes and transportation.
While these questions all relate to local issues. one question in particular raises my hackles: “Do you believe a series of tweets sent out by President Trump targeting four minority members of Congress this month were racist?”
Not to diminish the issue but why, in a local election where our day-to-day concerns revolve around local and not national issues, is this question appropriate? Are the author(s) out to identify political affiliations in a non-partisan election? No, I am not a card-carrying Republication but the question stands.
Michael Boehme,
Missoula