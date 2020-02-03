Candidate Tranel lacks transparency

The Montana Public Service Commission is the most important race you’ve never heard of. In the District 4 race the word “transparency” gets thrown around like a hot potato. When I think of transparency, there is one politician that comes to mind:

Democratic Public Service Commission District 4 candidate Monica Tranel.

After some easy Google searches, I learned that she worked as a legal aide for Democrat boogeyman Conrad Burns. She’s run for PSC before, as a Republican! When confronted, Tranel and her campaign refuse to talk about it. On several occasions she’s been asked about her stances on new fracking projects, taking fossil fuel money, her endorsements from petroleum engineers, corporatist politicians and attorneys in the natural gas business.

Staying silent on your platform and not taking bold stances may be acceptable in the “good ol boys club,” but the public deserves to know where you stand on clean air and clean water.

Can we trust her to put our environment, health and public safety first rather than oil, gas, and Republican interests? That’s a good question.

If we are serious about putting the “public” back into the public service commission we need real transparency, not more “hush hush” politicians.