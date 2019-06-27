In the weeks leading up to the next election, I hope all candidates will consider holding some daytime meetings in addition to planned evening meetings.
I understand the need for evening meetings, especially for the working families, where both the husband and wife are working full-time jobs.
There is a need for daytime meetings as well. Those attending are seniors, people who work evenings and many folks who do not go out in the evenings.
Seniors are considered the biggest voting block in the country and are well informed on candidates and issues.
All voters should have the opportunity to meet the candidates, ask questions and listen to what candidates have to say.
Janet Fay,
Missoula