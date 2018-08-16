Tuesday, Aug. 7, I attended a congressional field hearing in Hamilton on "Wildfire Management and Response: Challenges and Opportunities.'' The hearing was open to the public, but no public comment was allowed.
U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte asked questions of two officials: Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows and Shawna Lagarza, the Forest Service’s national director of Fire and Aviation Management and retired Forest Service employee and management consultant Richard Stem. See: www.mtpr.org/post/protesters-walk-out-gianforte-forest-hearing-hamilton.
The hearing room was packed and most wanted to be heard, but our congressman did not and has not taken any public comment on the Wilderness Study Areas. No opportunities have been offered on this important issue.
Outside, after the meeting concluded, Stevensville resident Marilyn Wolff vehemently disagreed with those who advocate for scaling back rules such as the National Environmental Policy Act.
“You can’t cut your way out of this," she said. "Lightning is indiscriminate. I think we do what we can around communities with wildland-urban interface treatment.”
Wednesday in Missoula, congressional candidate Kathleen Williams held a nonpartisan discussion with wilderness, business and policy experts on the University of Montana campus.
Congressional candidates should listen to their constituents and allow public comment.
Susie Reber Orr,
Missoula