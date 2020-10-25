Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be the governor of Montana. He is running against Mike Cooney of Butte.

It took Cooney over 40 years of public service to earn $1 million, while Gianforte makes that and more in one year!

Gianforte has only put in two years of public service used primarily to get huge tax breaks for his rich buddies.

Do you think for even one minute that if Gianforte had been governor the past four years that there would have been Medicaid expansion to over 90,000 Montanans? He has voted numerous times to get rid of Obamacare. Do you think he will fight to protect that expansion? He will get rid of it at the first opportunity when our Republican Legislature returns to Helena in 2021.

And what chumps we are for ever listening to his claim that Cooney will raise taxes, but on whom? It won't be on the majority of Montanans not making $250,000 per year but on Gianforte's rich buddies like Steve Daines. Yeah, I can see how we can really relate to Greg Gianforte.

Richard Volinkaty,

Missoula

