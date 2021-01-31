 Skip to main content
Can't selectively follow science

In reference to the lead article in Tuesday's Missoulian, state Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, can't have it both ways.

She justifies her anti-abortion stance with a selective use of science. She states, "I believe had they (the U.S. Supreme Court) had the knowledge and proven science before them, they would have made a different decision." Doesn't our current knowledge and proven science advocate wearing a mask and social distancing to help stop the spread of the highly contagious COVID virus? Didn't her Republican-led legislature vote to hold the 2021 state session with no effective COVID precautions?

To quote Sheldon-Galloway, "it's time that laws in Montana catch up to the science of the 21st century." You can't selectively pick and choose your science, Sheldon-Galloway!

Barb Hvizdak,

Eureka

