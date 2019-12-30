If you go on the internet and type in “Make America Great Again Cap,” two images of caps will be shown. They are the standard “Make America Great Again” cap, slashed in price to $14.99, and a new “Keep America Great” cap for $34.95.
After three years of President Trump, one would assume from campaign promises made that America would certainly be great by now. Why is the old cap still being sold?
It could be interpreted from this marketing plan that as a consumer, for an extra $14.96 plus shipping and handling, the individual can decide if we are indeed “great again.”
The Trump candidacy was, of course, all a marketing plan to make money, similar to his time in office from the sketchy inauguration to the $108 million (from taxpayers) spent at his resorts golfing.
The cap itself is a symbol of many things to many people, most being negative, certainly not for improvement of lives of the majority of Americans. The bad taste in the mouth from this presidency is experienced by the sight of these red caps. It will be nice when the unsavory, biting taste is gone for good.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula