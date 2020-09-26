Cap number of years for probation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s no question that mental health issues and addiction are major contributors to involvement in the justice system. The unfortunate reality is that the burden of these issues weighs most on those who suffer from them. The MTDOJ reported in 2017 that one in ten Montanans struggle with substance abuse. Montana should prioritize funding to increase the availability of treatment resources both in and out of the justice system to high-risk populations in order to help curb recidivism.

Those who become entangled in the justice system are far more likely to struggle with mental health and addiction. They are also more likely to recidivate, or become re-incarcerated, after release. One way to help solve this is to cap the number of years an individual can be placed on probation and parole for low-level, non-violent crimes.

It’s important to remember that behind each statistic is a real person. Struggling with mental health or addiction does not make a person a “bad apple”; people aren’t apples, and conditions can be treated with the right social services and justice system reforms. I urge our state legislature to pass legislation putting a maximum parole/probation term of one-year for low-level, non-violent crimes.

Audrey Dozier,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0