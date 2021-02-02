Capitol attack revealed white supremacist mechanisms

Did anyone notice that there wasn’t a Black or brown face in the mob that stormed the Capitol in D.C. on Jan. 6? A date that "will live forever in infamy” — Sen. Chuck Schumer.

This was the unveiling of this nation coming to grip with its white supremacist makeup.

Donald J. Trump is who these racist white supremacists were threatened and fearful that their “white power” leader was recognized by the American public, and who had lost the 2020 election, as shown by what took place on Jan. 6.

The real threat did not come from Antifa or Black Lives Matter, but from the Wolverine Watchmen, the QAnon,the 3 Percenters, the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo Bois, the Unite the Right, the KKK, the neo-nazis, Kyle Rittenhouse and Donald J. Trump refusing to lose.

Now, what comes next? Every Trump voter is not a white supremacist, but every Trump voter felt it acceptable to hand the fate of the country over to one.

That poor deluded kid, Kyle Rittenhouse, will now spend much of the rest of his life in the correctional and judicial system. It is quite possible that he will become a cult hero, except for the family and friends of the kids he murdered.