Capitol mob thinks they are patriots

On Jan. 6 protesters, incited by our unprincipled, lying president, became a mob and broke into the Capitol. They shattered windows, vandalized property and proudly waved the confederate flag. They milled around taking selfies, ignored and beat policemen, and sat in congressional chairs as if they were on a lark, oblivious to the gravity of their actions, so skewed has their thinking become.

They have been so indoctrinated by slavishly following and believing such fear-propagating, self-serving, demagogues as Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump, that they actually think themselves to be the patriots, standing for democracy and justice. So conned have they let themselves become that they no longer can hear truth, nor can they distinguish it, much less treat their neighbor as they would be treated.

A reporter said, in speaking to some, that they could not be reasoned with. Will these Americans ever be able to think for themselves again?

This is the result of all of us not loudly enough calling out the lies of Trump, etc., and electing people like Matt Rosendale, who abase themselves for the sake of power. Will these Americans continue to follow Trump instead of the Constitution, and in the future overturn our democracy?

Linda Aronson,

Darby

