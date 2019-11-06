So let me get this straight. The mayor and City Council's top priority is reducing waste, gas emissions, etc. Towards this goal (in their infinite wisdom), they reduce Fifth and Sixth streets from two car lanes to one lane. How does this reduce gas emissions?
The bicyclists get home quicker but the cars are now idling longer in this traffic mess. Of course the drivers can decide to take a longer route to and from their destination, thus adding more pollution into the air. Brilliant!
Apparently common sense is not a requirement to be on the current City Council or in the mayor’s office.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Joan Shaffer,
Missoula