Car vandalism victim is actually Montanan

I'm writing this to the individual who decided they needed to key a deep scratch in my vehicle while my wife and I were hiking Rattlesnake Canyon.

My guess is that you didn't like that I had California license plates and somehow that offended you. My response is, I am sure that I am more Montana that you and let me tell you why.

I was born in Missoula in 1965 and lived here through college. I went to college at Montana Tech in Butte and then moved away to work for a major international company, living in many different places (the last U.S. location being California). All the while living out of Montana, I have regularly visited Montana twice a year. I still read the Missoulian website daily to keep in touch. My parents, older son, sister and brother in law all live here.

I'm proud to be from Montana and my wife, who is from Venezuela, will attest by visiting here often and having to listen to my Montana stories.

So what am I doing in Montana? I work in Indonesia and have been here because of COVID for five months and will retire here. Hope you are remorseful!

Don Stelling,

Missoula

