The demand for $50,000 apiece to caravan invaders to return to their homes reveals the criminal intent of numerous within the invading marauders crashing our borders. They shield themselves with a few women and children, but the bulk of them are drug dealers and human traffickers who have charged high amounts of money to get people to the U.S.
Although U.S. taxpayers have paid billions of dollars in foreign aid to their countries, the money is misused by the strange hierarchy of their governments, which don’t use U.S. money to improve lives of their citizens or even oppose drug cartels.
Because of creation of “sanctuary cities” by Democrats, criminals go free to victimize U.S. citizens, and border-hoppers get a free ride on U.S. taxpayers on all kinds of public assistance.
The worst example is misuse of the 14th Amendment, which meant to give citizenship to slaves brought here by involuntary servitude, and which those people well deserved. Unfortunately, for several decades, illegal immigrants have been coming here, bearing children in U.S. hospitals at the facilities’ expense, and then claiming citizenship for chain migration of relatives.
Build the wall!
Linda Brooks-Curtis,
Missoula