“Presidential candidates should support Green New Deal” (letter, Feb. 19) gets it right: We have only until 2030 to transition to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions or we’ll face runaway global warming costing hundreds of trillions, causing “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences, IPCC, U.S. Climate Assessment 2018).
Saying the GND is too expensive is like saying lifeboats for the Titanic are too expensive, but we can pay for the GND with a bill already in Congress (HR 7173) called “Carbon Dividends.” It will tax fossil fuel corporations out of existence and give all the tax money to the taxpayers in equal monthly “carbon dividend” checks, adding $75 billion-$80 billion annually to our GNP (REMI). Canada’s done it for a decade: “Canada passed a carbon tax that will give most Canadians more money” (The Guardian). “Carbon dividends” can also make other nations cut their emissions as fast as we do. See how at citizensclimatelobby.org.
The Green New Deal will create millions of good-paying, permanent, local clean-energy jobs (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org). It has “overwhelming support” (81 percent) from voters in both parties (Yale, Monmouth and George Mason University polls, as reported in “The Hill”).
Pete Kuntz,
Northglenn, Colorado