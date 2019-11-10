I have an idea. It has to do with firefighting.
I sent an email to the U.S. Forest Service fire research offices in California. I've yet to get a reply.
The gist of my idea is this: What if the carbonation of water onsite, from trucks, like soda machines in the grocery store, existed? Perhaps on backpacks, too.
Three things I can argue:
The potential for a slowing of the lack of hydrant pressure, to be aided by the fact that when you boil carbonated water, you get a bunch of CO2 (no brains required), and the potential for those on the front lines to see greater exit velocity from the hose, expanding their range.
OK. I've given up the rights to a potential moneymaker. In public.
The 21st century requires that I yield. If it works, I ask only that any and all developments that may come from this go to the lost souls from Paradise.
So get to work, kids. We need some help here.
Mucho aloha.
P.S. the forest rocks.
Greg Millar,
Missoula