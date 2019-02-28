So people who try to stay current by listening and watching any of the various mainstream news organizations are “stupidos” according to a recent letter to the editor written by a man supposedly not burdened by that basic desire to try to be aware and perhaps understand the events to which we all are subject — except while walking at the gym.
His justification is that coverage of an interview with a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent neglects to attribute a statement by that agent each time that coverage mentions the interview. It should be noted that this was a law enforcement officer — before the president forced his firing hours before the agent’s retirement — who was trained to take careful notes on subjects of interest with which he interacted.
Careful: that is a word which will never be used to describe the president the writer of the letter appears to be trying to defend — nor of the writer himself. “Stupido grande” indeed, or should I just “nod (my) head and say yep, yep, yep”!
James Wood,
Missoula