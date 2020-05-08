Carlino is trustworthy, consistent candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My name is Devin Jacaruso. I am a local climate organizer, and an early childhood educator. To everyone who believes that climate change is a serious threat for generations to come, the current Montana Public Service Commission Democratic primary should be an incredibly important race.

The PSC is the regulatory body that keeps monopolies like Northwestern Energy in check, and Daniel Carlino is the only candidate who can be trusted to stand up for everyday Montanans by lowering utility rates, stopping the climate crisis and increasing transparency in the PSC. While Carlino's opponent has previously run as a Republican, and even represented Northwestern Energy as a lawyer in a case against the people of Montana, Carlino has been a fighter for everyday people his entire life. While his opposition refuses to stand against fracking in Montana, Carlino is a fierce advocate for climate justice.

Finally, while Carlino promises regular office hours to meet with Montanans and hear their concerns, his opponent won’t even pledge to stop taking money from the fossil fuel industry, the very industry she must regulate.

Overall, Daniel Carlino is an incredibly trustworthy candidate who will fight relentlessly for everyday Montanans, both now, and for generations to come.