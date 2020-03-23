Carlino will act to curb gasses

Vote for Daniel Carlino to protect our environment.

If you want to protect our environment from the short-sightedness of corporate monopolies, vote for Daniel Carlino, who is running for the Montana Public Service Commission. Carlinois passionate about saving our planet from environmental destruction and that commitment is what led him to run for the PSC.

Carlino is serious about taking action to curb greenhouse gasses by banning fracking and supporting renewable energy and net metering. Carlino has the judgment necessary to make the right decisions to protect the ratepayers and their long-term prosperity over the monopolies and their next quarterly earnings.

And importantly, Carlino has been putting in the hard work talking to voters, as evidenced by his yard signs popping up all over.

Alex Gray,

Missoula

