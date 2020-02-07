Carlino will work to stop climate change

I am a political science student at the University of Montana, and I am greatly concerned about the impending climate crisis.

We need new political leadership in Montana to combat the current political corruption and curb our greenhouse gas emissions. There is one candidate I can trust to do everything in his power to stop climate change: Montana Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Carlino.

Carlino has stood up to all of our money-corrupt politicians by working to have them all give up corrupting fossil-fuel money from fossil-fuel lobbyists, political action committees and executives. Carlino has been a fighter against the political corruption in Montana by coordinating the social justice group the Sunrise Movement.

We need elected officials who will stand up for the working class and for our future. The 2020 election will represent the pivotal point in our county's future. Will we move deeper into the money-corrupt political system that we live under? This should be the election that changes our path towards justice for all.

I have faith that we will elect true leaders in our fight to stop the climate crisis. The PSC election will decide my future. I am thankful that I can vote for Daniel Carlino. His website is Carlino2020.com.