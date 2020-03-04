Carlino will work to stop climate change

Carlino will work to stop climate change

After the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) candidate forum, it became crystal clear which candidate will use their position to stop climate change: Daniel Carlino.

The energy monopoly, NorthWestern Energy, is proposing investments in coal and doubling their energy portfolio with fracked gas. Carlino is the only candidate to have a position against the proposed fracking for natural gas in our state. Carlino was also the only candidate in strong support of passenger railroad.

Not only was Carlino the only candidate to hold the position of what is necessary to transition us off of fossil-fuels, he was the only candidate to stand up for the fossil-fuel workers and the indigenous communities when those questions were asked. Carlino talked about how he has worked with the mayor of Colstrip and the Salish Kootenai Tribal Council for the vision forward. Carlino told the audience that the indigenous communities, rural communities and fossil-fuel workers should have a seat at the table with these crucial decisions.

If you want to support a candidate who will stop the climate crisis, look no further. Daniel Carlino is a climate policy champion running for this important position. You can see more of his PSC campaign at Carlino2020.com.

Nick Shepard,

Missoula

