 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlsons are trash talking again

Carlsons are trash talking again

{{featured_button_text}}

The Carlson Twins are Trump-trash-talking again. They think newspapers readers are too stupid to research the truth; but we aren't. The attribution to Ms. Harris was taken out of context — standard operating procedure for Republicans. In a 2014 speech when talking about young adults and their tendency to make bad decisions, she expressed her sympathy for young adults who got into legal trouble and were "prosecuted as adults at a time in their lives when what they need instead is guidance." (snopes.com). 

As to their ensuing tantrum over the phony "dis" to the military, how about these words: "He's not a war hero ....I like people who weren't captured," when "Bone-Spur" Trump denigrated Senator McCain. Or, he "knew what he had signed up for," when Trump called the widow of a slain U.S. Army Sergeant whose name Trump forgot while on the phone with the grieving widow.

Or, as attributed to Trump: "I wouldn't go to war with you people. You're a bunch of dopes and babies," referencing highly decorated US military personnel.

Yes, words have consequences; subsequently, I do not give credence to a thing the Carlson Twins write.

Linda Holtom, 

Missoula 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte ignores history
Letters

Gianforte ignores history

Montana politics resembles a person trying to get through a minefield alive. The lethal nature of this field is determined by Montana HISTORY.…

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News