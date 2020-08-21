Carlsons are trash talking again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Carlson Twins are Trump-trash-talking again. They think newspapers readers are too stupid to research the truth; but we aren't. The attribution to Ms. Harris was taken out of context — standard operating procedure for Republicans. In a 2014 speech when talking about young adults and their tendency to make bad decisions, she expressed her sympathy for young adults who got into legal trouble and were "prosecuted as adults at a time in their lives when what they need instead is guidance." (snopes.com).

As to their ensuing tantrum over the phony "dis" to the military, how about these words: "He's not a war hero ....I like people who weren't captured," when "Bone-Spur" Trump denigrated Senator McCain. Or, he "knew what he had signed up for," when Trump called the widow of a slain U.S. Army Sergeant whose name Trump forgot while on the phone with the grieving widow.

Or, as attributed to Trump: "I wouldn't go to war with you people. You're a bunch of dopes and babies," referencing highly decorated US military personnel.

Yes, words have consequences; subsequently, I do not give credence to a thing the Carlson Twins write.