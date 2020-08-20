Carlsons' argument flawed

Once again I was under whelmed by the Carlsons' latest (Aug. 18) commentary. They had to dig deep back to 2014 to find a comment by Kamala Harris, then California Attorney General; "18-24 year olds are stupid". But once they found that seemingly offensive comment, they quit digging any further to place the comment in its context. I checked into Snopes.com to gain some clarity. Quoting Snopes: "Kamala Harris called 18-24 years old "stupid". ..."when you consider the context of her remark, she was actually taking a sympathetic view of young people and illustrating a larger point about how the social justice system treats young adults in that age range when the are developmentally prone to making really bad decisions". Kamala was actually in the young adults' corner, fighting for less severe punitive actions and more training to redirect those who made "stupid decisions". Somehow, the Carlsons were able equate Kamala's statement as being directed toward the young military personnel. The Carlsons' use of the patriotic card is a shameless way of making their flawed argument based on their half-truth statements against Kamala Harris. Context matters.