Carlsons' column a personification of perverted absurdity

1. It is patently racist/bigotry to label any civil rights movement in our democracy as "communist."

2. Community college staff are not professors, they are instructors. A legitimate "professor" has an valid doctoral degree, ergo able to teach in a major university.

3. Teaching "the Constitution" is nonsensical on its face. I attended law school not so long ago, including the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist's course in "History of the U.S. Supreme Court" (JD 2004, University of Arizona), and I attest that Rehnquist clarified this, that one cannot "teach the US Constitution."

4. In defiance of racist hate, my American Indian father (Chickasaw, d. 1971) served as an Annapolis educated commander in the United States Navy from WWII through 3/4 of America's conflict in Vietnam, while still active duty.

5. These things said, I deeply take issue with willingness of this paper (Lee News) to grant such ignoramuses weekly space as supposedly qualified op-ed columnists. This is tantamount to sanctioning foment in itself, an act very capable of worsening the manifestation of hate in USA, at this very moment, these very circumstances. Racism is evil in its essence, Gary and Joan Carlson are a personification of perverted absurdity.

Paolo Reed,

Missoula

