 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlsons' column a personification of perverted absurdity

Carlsons' column a personification of perverted absurdity

{{featured_button_text}}

1. It is patently racist/bigotry to label any civil rights movement in our democracy as "communist."

2. Community college staff are not professors, they are instructors. A legitimate "professor" has an valid doctoral degree, ergo able to teach in a major university.

3. Teaching "the Constitution" is nonsensical on its face. I attended law school not so long ago, including the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist's course in "History of the U.S. Supreme Court" (JD 2004, University of Arizona), and I attest that Rehnquist clarified this, that one cannot "teach the US Constitution."

4. In defiance of racist hate, my American Indian father (Chickasaw, d. 1971) served as an Annapolis educated commander in the United States Navy from WWII through 3/4 of America's conflict in Vietnam, while still active duty.

5. These things said, I deeply take issue with willingness of this paper (Lee News) to grant such ignoramuses weekly space as supposedly qualified op-ed columnists. This is tantamount to sanctioning foment in itself, an act very capable of worsening the manifestation of hate in USA, at this very moment, these very circumstances. Racism is evil in its essence, Gary and Joan Carlson are a personification of perverted absurdity.

Paolo Reed,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News