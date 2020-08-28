Carlsons' column a waste of space

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why on earth does the Missoulian waste space and ink on the foolish statements from the Carlsons of the Bitterroot?

Their Aug. 18 piece chastised Kamala Harris for a throwaway line, "18- to 24-year-olds are stupid," from a 2014 speech.

First, is that really the best criticism the Carlsons can make? One innocuous line from six years ago? If so, it tells me that Harris must be a mighty fine person — if that's the worst critique the right wing can manufacture.

Second, assume the Carlsons are supporters of Donald Trump. Well, if one years-old line from Harris so bothers them, I seriously wonder how they feel about the daily barrage of lies from the hypocrite-in-chief. There's utterly no comparison.

Third, I'll bet both Carlsons have made numerous statements identical to that by Harris. We all have. Do we mean those assertions literally? Usually not.

Joan and Gary, is that the best you got? Wow. Again, if that's your worst criticism, it tells me Kamala Harris is a great individual indeed. Unlike your president and his unending smears against anyone who is not named Trump.