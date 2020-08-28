 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlsons' column a waste of space

Carlsons' column a waste of space

{{featured_button_text}}

Why on earth does the Missoulian waste space and ink on the foolish statements from the Carlsons of the Bitterroot?

Their Aug. 18 piece chastised Kamala Harris for a throwaway line, "18- to 24-year-olds are stupid," from a 2014 speech.

First, is that really the best criticism the Carlsons can make? One innocuous line from six years ago? If so, it tells me that Harris must be a mighty fine person — if that's the worst critique the right wing can manufacture.

Second, assume the Carlsons are supporters of Donald Trump. Well, if one years-old line from Harris so bothers them, I seriously wonder how they feel about the daily barrage of lies from the hypocrite-in-chief. There's utterly no comparison.

Third, I'll bet both Carlsons have made numerous statements identical to that by Harris. We all have. Do we mean those assertions literally? Usually not.

Joan and Gary, is that the best you got? Wow. Again, if that's your worst criticism, it tells me Kamala Harris is a great individual indeed. Unlike your president and his unending smears against anyone who is not named Trump.

Why does the Missoulian waste ink on the foolish statements of the Carlsons?

John Russell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Democrats do not fix anything
Letters

Democrats do not fix anything

We can't afford to put Bullock in the Senate. You may think he's doing a good job for Montana (I don't), but that in no way translates to what…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News