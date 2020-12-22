 Skip to main content
Carlsons' column an inexpensive blood pressure test

Carlsons' column an inexpensive blood pressure test

Many people who read the Carlsons do not comprehend how much the bi-weekly column saves them. Especially the readers that get extremely upset and whose blood pressure spikes.

If these excitable and irate persons can read the Carlson's without going face first into their breakfast mush it means that their cardiovascular system is still healthy. To get the same test, one time, at the doctors office would cost as much as three subscriptions to the Missoulian.

So, isn't it better to get tested every two weeks for less expense? I'd say so.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

