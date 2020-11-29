Carlsons' columns alarming, misleading

Enough is enough! I want to add my recommendation to the many other Missoulan readers who have voiced strong negative objections to the distortions and propaganda spread by the Carlsons. Tuesday (Nov. 24) was their worst column yet.

As a Korean War veteran with an advanced degree in education, I am very disturbed by the dishonesty and distortion of history facts that are clearly and pompously written by the Carlsons. In fact, the dramatic fashion that they used made their opinions worse.

Honesty, integrity and clear writing are missing. As an educator, I am alarmed that young folks and gullible readers many believe what the Carlsons have written. There is no substitute for honest reporting.

Please do not print any more of their garbage! Thank you.

Ron Osborn,

Hamilton

