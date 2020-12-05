Carlsons columns are opinion

It’s the Opinion page.

Definition of opinion: A view or judgement not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.

To the writers condemning the Carlsons' columns, they are printed on the Opinion page. Just like your letter, it’s opinions. I think Facebook, Twitter and the internet have confused us on what is fact and opinion.

Perhaps the Missoulian circulation has gone up by letting the Carlsons speak. I do know this Limbaugh, Hannity, Cooper and the rest of the opinion shows generate a lot of money and viewers. And these types of shows and the Carlsons' articles are just opinion.

And no, I don’t believe anything the Carlsons write or what comes out of the president of the United States’s mouth.

W.D. “Bill” Allen,

Billings

