Carlsons columns lack valid evidence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I find the views of the Carlsons published every other Tuesday to be based on misinformation, misinterpretation and a simplistic view of the world reflecting little or no serious thought on the subject at hand.

For example, some weeks ago I read their article on "Old Glory," as they chose to refer to the American flag. In their praise of what the flag symbolized, I saw no mention of slavery, genocide and misogyny, three practices that lie at heart of the founding of America.

Last week I read a piece criticizing the former secretary of Defense, James Mattis, for expressing an opinion of the president, completely ignoring this person's right to free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but some opinions are better than others. The validity of any opinion rests entirely on the amount of evidence and sound reasoning supporting it. I see nothing but personal opinion in their columns without valid evidence or sound reasoning, if any reasoning at all.