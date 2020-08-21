Carlsons' comments on Harris a stretch

Really! The worst thing the Carlsons' (Aug. 18) could say about Kamala Harris was that she said in 2014 that that "18-24-year-olds are stupid." This was undoubtedly taken out of context, but it is understandable nonetheless. No disrespect meant, but it is a young age, inexperienced and passionate. Maybe "stupid" isn't the word, but not necessarily imbued with good judgment. Still, that is the worst you could come up with? That's a stretch.