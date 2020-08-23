× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A large university, UNC-Chapel Hill, announced yesterday that it was closing its doors to on-campus classes, disappointingly sending most of its students home. Why? Mainly because some had insisted on partying, ignoring masking and social distancing, spreading the virus just days into the school year. Multiple other college campuses are also already seeing cases spike, after some of their students made momentary foolish choices. Most of these students will mature into trustworthy, responsible citizens, but their current youthful indiscretions require agonizing decisions now.

Our weekly conservative columnists on these pages, the Carlsons, devoted a whole column (Aug. 18), to Kamala Harris’s once calling 18-24-year-olds “stupid.” They called this “overwhelmingly ignorant and insensitive,” an insult to all young adults. In reality, Harris had taken “a sympathetic view of young people … (making) a larger point about how criminal justice treats young adults … when they are developmentally prone to ‘really bad decisions’” (snopes.com). It turns out that the Carlsons’ out-of-context distortion of Harris’s comment is today’s popular misrepresentation across right-wing media. Tomorrow it will be something else.