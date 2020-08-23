A large university, UNC-Chapel Hill, announced yesterday that it was closing its doors to on-campus classes, disappointingly sending most of its students home. Why? Mainly because some had insisted on partying, ignoring masking and social distancing, spreading the virus just days into the school year. Multiple other college campuses are also already seeing cases spike, after some of their students made momentary foolish choices. Most of these students will mature into trustworthy, responsible citizens, but their current youthful indiscretions require agonizing decisions now.
Our weekly conservative columnists on these pages, the Carlsons, devoted a whole column (Aug. 18), to Kamala Harris’s once calling 18-24-year-olds “stupid.” They called this “overwhelmingly ignorant and insensitive,” an insult to all young adults. In reality, Harris had taken “a sympathetic view of young people … (making) a larger point about how criminal justice treats young adults … when they are developmentally prone to ‘really bad decisions’” (snopes.com). It turns out that the Carlsons’ out-of-context distortion of Harris’s comment is today’s popular misrepresentation across right-wing media. Tomorrow it will be something else.
With all our enormous problems, is this cooked-up, reality-ignoring attack on one six-year-old comment what passes for publishably responsible conservative thought these days?
Eric Mendelson,
Missoula
