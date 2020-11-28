 Skip to main content
Carlsons should have been fact checked

Carlsons should have been fact checked

I was shocked and dismayed to read the recent Nov. 24, so-called guest column, "Responding to the clarion call" by regular conservative columnists Joan and Gary Carlson — shocked and dismayed enough to reconsider subscribing to this newspaper. While I respect conservative opinions, I reject paranoid extreme-right conspiracy theories that do not belong in a news source. So should the Missoulian.

I felt that I had been transported to a Fox News diatribe rather than a well-reasoned argument. This rant recklessly indicts "liberal Democrats" as enemies among us, and touts conspiracy notions that this insidious faction endangers American freedom: "We have been and are currently being attacked by a radical anti-American liberal faction residing in the Democrat Party... What will you do to legally, peacefully help prevent the destruction of America, as the Biden administration is planning?"

Such unfounded claims and inflammatory rhetoric do not belong in a responsible news source. Even Twitter would have run a disclaimer that these preposterous claims were neither fact-based nor responsible journalism. Please so require that such contributors are fact-checked in the future.

Deborah Morey,

Missoula

