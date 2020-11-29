 Skip to main content
Carlsons trumpet fear, divisiveness

Here's my response to the Carlsons' "clarion call" (Nov. 24)

The term "clarion" implies an element of clarity, a quality far removed from the Carlsons' deluded thinking. A trumpet blast more accurately describes the blather of these Donald Trump puppets doing their best to spread fear, divisiveness and, let's face it, nonsense.

So, Carlsons, what liberal Democratic agenda is it that makes you so fearful? A decent minimum wage? Taxing the wealthy and obscenely wealthy their fair share of the tax burden? Equal rights? Equal justice? Pretty scary stuff, right? I think you should be specific, not just make vague allusions about threats to "our freedom, our liberty and our very existence." Maybe it's a mask mandate that has you terrified.

I personally consider your brand of misguided "patriotism" a huge threat to our country and government. How can you pretend to revere our founding fathers, such as George Washington who purportedly never told a lie, yet align yourselves with Donald Trump and his life?

Enough already, put a cork in it.

Deanne Kendrick,

Missoula 

