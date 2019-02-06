While I have long thought "Mallard Fillmore" to be not funny and in poor taste, the Feb. 2 strip surpasses all previous ones: "Not 'Congresspersons.' It's 'Persons of Congress.'"
Besides the fact that I have never heard of the new term for our representatives, it would be abbreviated POC, which is a term I have heard of. POC stands for "persons of color." It appears to be a racial jab at the number of people recently elected who are not white.
Mallard Fillmore long ago lost relevance with a poverty of witty repartee. Please remove this atrocious strip from your newspaper.
Colleen Mattson,
Missoula