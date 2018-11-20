The reporting on the upcoming Gersh v Anglin federal case is very important. Federal Judge Dana Christensen, in my opinion only, was exactly correct when he ruled against Andrew Anglin, who claimed the right of free speech under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Let the trial begin and be decided.
Anglin, in his publication, called for a “troll storm” against Tanya Gersh. This resulted in some of his readers (hundreds of them, according to Gersh) harassing and threatening Gersh and her family.
From Brandenburg v. Ohio, that action goes beyond the rights guaranteed by free speech. Is it reckless or malicious speech, or an action whose outcome is obvious? Arguably Anglin created a clear and present danger to Gersh and ultimately to all of us.
I am not sure of the eventual outcome of this case; that will be determined in a court. If it is against Anglin, will it be an effective or only symbolic victory for Gersh? Anglin’s real address is not disclosed and indeed, he claims to be living outside of the USA.
A decision against Anglin would be a victory for everyone. Free speech is important; so is decency and protection from malicious actions.
Jerrold A. (Jerry) Weissman,
Great Falls