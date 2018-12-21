If this rumor about a major casket production facility coming to Missoula is true, it would be a welcome boost for our local economy. While details remain murky, this is a reputable, global corporation which pays fair wages and could contribute considerably to the region's tax base, especially if the prediction of “200-plus” jobs proves true.
While it might seem callous to think of it this way, the fact is that global warming is going to bring untold opportunities for growth in this industry and western Montana is well positioned to take advantage of it. We now have plentiful beetle- and fire-killed timber, a dependable, trainable workforce and rail access to global ports.
Communities such as ours have two choices; let this opportunity, however distressing the cause, pass us by — or try to turn lemons into lemonade. I only hope our civic leaders have the foresight to approve the tax incentives needed to attract this industry here. Economic development like the Keystone pipeline, expanded coal mining and this new factory will ensure we remain “the last best place.”
David Jones,
Hamilton