During a Lake County commissioners’ public hearing held last week, a representative from Probation and Parole reported that since April, at least 40 convicted felons on supervision were denied access to the Lake County jail.
Instead of being taken to jail, most were released at the scene by the detaining officers. Others were "booked and released" with a new warrant and two went on to commit additional new felony crimes after their release.
The "catch and release" of wanted felons is a criminal justice system crisis that undermines our officers crime prevention efforts and needlessly results in more victims.
Noticeably absent from the public hearing were any representatives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
David Coffman,
Polson