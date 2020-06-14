Cause of 'illness' is lack of justice

Kevin Lessley’s and Henry Fowler’s letters (June 8) turned my stomach. Do they have any concept of racial injustice in this country? Of systemic inequities starting from 400 years ago? Of inequalities in education over hundreds of years? Of institutionalized disparities in every aspect of life? Of red-lining? Of being judged because of the color of your skin? Of unending disequal treatment by the police because you are not white?
Do any of us understand even a smidgen of “white privilege”? If we don’t, we live in a bubble of ignorance, perhaps purposefully.
The dirt Lessley wrote about George Floyd’s character is total garbage. Read: Scientific American, “George Floyd’s Autopsy and Structural Gaslighting of America.”
When a new illness hits, scientists search for its cause. Do you not think it reasonable to look at the cause of what you described, the accuracy of your conclusion? The cause is as I described, including being considered ¾ of a person in our Constitution. How would you react as only part of a person? How long would you wait before you demanded justice, fought for justice, yet saw justice denied over and over again?
Gentlemen, walk in others’ shoes before you judge.
Susie Menegat,
Missoula
