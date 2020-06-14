Cause of 'illness' is lack of justice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kevin Lessley’s and Henry Fowler’s letters (June 8) turned my stomach. Do they have any concept of racial injustice in this country? Of systemic inequities starting from 400 years ago? Of inequalities in education over hundreds of years? Of institutionalized disparities in every aspect of life? Of red-lining? Of being judged because of the color of your skin? Of unending disequal treatment by the police because you are not white?

Do any of us understand even a smidgen of “white privilege”? If we don’t, we live in a bubble of ignorance, perhaps purposefully.

The dirt Lessley wrote about George Floyd’s character is total garbage. Read: Scientific American, “George Floyd’s Autopsy and Structural Gaslighting of America.”