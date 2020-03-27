CDC admits PCR test is useless

In my letter to the editor dated March 20, I laid out the reasons why no one should trust the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to diagnose AIDS patients or be used to test for the COVID-19. But I will let the Centers for Disease Control speak for itself:

“Positive results are indicative of active infection with 2019-nCoV but do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease. Laboratories within the United States and its territories are required to report all positive results to the appropriate public health authorities.

"Negative results do not preclude 2019-nCoV infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions. Negative results must be combined with clinical observations, patient history, and epidemiological information."

Bottom line: The test is useless. You may test positive, but that doesn't mean COVID-19 is the cause for your illness; you may test negative, but if you are coughing or otherwise ill, you could be deemed “positive,” and all of these results must be reported to the CDC as positive. Are you angry yet?