Dear Mayor John Engen and City Council:
I implore you to cease and desist in raising local property taxes to pay for arguably frivolous municipal "enhancements" and rubber-stamped pet projects! You are on the verge of taxing middle-class Missoulians out of their homes, particularly the elderly, and those with lower-middle-class wages/salaries.
You and the city council must remember that the "silent majority," so to speak, of Democrats/liberals in this city are not the ones pulling you aside by your elbow at fundraisers with their checkbooks in hand.
We've been beset with millions of dollars' worth of questionable roundabouts (that meet at intersections of pothole-ridden streets), building and infrastructure projects that have erased historic landmarks and older homes forever, while giving away the bank in tax credits, and the aforementioned risk of home loss due to over-taxation, and yet we still are only fourth in the state in education spending?
As a lifelong Democrat and proud liberal, if this property tax measure is approved, I will vote for whomever your opponent and my alderperson's opponent may be, however thick their tinfoil hat may be. You are not promoting progressive values when progressives can no afford to live here.
Jason Mitchell,
Missoula