 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrate, share adoption stories

Celebrate, share adoption stories

{{featured_button_text}}

She was scared when she called an adoption agency. Because of personal circumstances, she didn’t know if she was able to parent. The call calmed her fears and she met with a counselor. And over the days to follow, she made a well-informed decision about her future and received unconditional support.

Catholic Social Services of Montana and St. John’s United Family Services (formerly Lutheran Social Services of Montana) have each provided this care to Montana women and prospective adoptive families for over 60 years. As state licensed organizations, both agencies know the cities, towns and communities across the state and strive to ensure that each adoption is based on the best interests of the child, birth parents and adoptive parents.

In recognition of National Adoption Month, celebrate with over 3,900 Montana families created through these two agencies. Honor the strength of birth parents making heartbreaking decisions with hope for a bright future for their child.

Share your adoption story, learn about infant adoption by contacting St. John’s United Family Services at 1-800-726-3083, www.stjohnsunited.org/family or Catholic Social Services of Montana at 1-800-BABY-DUE, www.cssmt.org.

Twila Costigan,

executive director,

Catholic Social Services of Montana,

Trudi Paulson,

director of family services,

St. John’s United,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News