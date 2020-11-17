Celebrate, share adoption stories

She was scared when she called an adoption agency. Because of personal circumstances, she didn’t know if she was able to parent. The call calmed her fears and she met with a counselor. And over the days to follow, she made a well-informed decision about her future and received unconditional support.

Catholic Social Services of Montana and St. John’s United Family Services (formerly Lutheran Social Services of Montana) have each provided this care to Montana women and prospective adoptive families for over 60 years. As state licensed organizations, both agencies know the cities, towns and communities across the state and strive to ensure that each adoption is based on the best interests of the child, birth parents and adoptive parents.

In recognition of National Adoption Month, celebrate with over 3,900 Montana families created through these two agencies. Honor the strength of birth parents making heartbreaking decisions with hope for a bright future for their child.

Share your adoption story, learn about infant adoption by contacting St. John’s United Family Services at 1-800-726-3083, www.stjohnsunited.org/family or Catholic Social Services of Montana at 1-800-BABY-DUE, www.cssmt.org.

Twila Costigan,