Celebrate Trump's accomplishments

Why are Democrats and their media sycophants opposed to Donald Trump's accomplishments?

1. Lowest unemployment in 50 years (record low for Blacks and Hispanics).

2. Tax cuts for most Americans, resulting in hundreds of dollars/year additional income.

3. Record high stock market value, resulting in far greater retirement plan value.

4. Defeat of ISIS.

5. New U.S./Canada/Mexico trade deal benefiting U.S. workers.

6. Higher wages and employee bonuses.

7. Reduced burdensome regulations, especially for small banks, that has stimulated small business growth.

8. NATO partners paying their fair share of defense costs, saving the U.S. billions of dollars.

9. Elimination of the Obamacare individual mandate that fined thousands of Montanans for not buying unaffordable government health insurance.

10. The VA Mission Act , crafted by Republicans to improve veterans' health care.

11. Defusing the North Korean nuclear threat.

12. Controlling our borders and reducing illegal immigration.

13. Hundreds of thousands of new factory jobs returned from overseas.

He has provided leadership through the pandemic, supporting state governors, and is the best choice to get us on track again.

Rather than protesting for an unrealistic Democrat socialist utopia, we should be celebrating our economic progress that has benefited all Americans and support the president's agenda.

Larry Ashcraft,

Polson

