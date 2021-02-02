Cell phone bill an attempt to punish 'potential crime'

I submitted written testimony against Representative Loge’s cell phone bill introduced in the House Judiciary committee. I filed against Loge in House District 14.

I thought I might let you know what he is doing for us in Helena this session and allow you to see an example of the difference between him and I.

You can listen to the hearing by going to www.leg.mt.gov and to “streaming for today,” then click the triple bars in upper left. Then choose “calendar day/month,” then click on Feb. 1. Pick House Judiciary and then “agenda,” click on House Bill 237. You can hear the Loge testimony.

Here is my written testimony to the committee. I sent my testimony to others. I include some responses. I encourage you to participate also.

My testimony: HB 237 NO.

Talking on a phone is not probable cause. Swerving yes. Seen using a phone no. There is no victim unless someone is threatened or hurt. Phone use alone is not a threat.

According to Montana Constitution, Article 2:28, what victim is given restitution?

Why is an officer allowed to use his phone while the one who pays the officer wages is not allowed?