Cemetery staff threw away flower baskets

Decoration Day. My grandfather, Dr. Wilmer Toney, died in the 1918 flu epidemic. I always decorate our family graves with the children in the family. This year, because of the COVID-19 epidemic, I made a special effort and took out nine baskets of planted flowers from Benson's Farms on Monday, May 10.

I am 70 years old. I've been decorating my great-grandparents', grandparents', parents', brother's and nephew's graves since I was 14 years old.

Today I checked to see if the baskets needed water. All but one was gone. I was told by the woman in the office that my flowers were removed and thrown away, as no flowers are allowed until May 15 and she handed me a cemetery rule book, Ordinance 3594, Chapter 12.44. I brought my flowers five days early and so they were tossed.

I am outraged by the disrespect and disregard shown by the cemetery staff. After Memorial Day, I pick up the baskets and hang them on the fence at my family house on West Pine Street. St. Pat's visitors and staff comment on the pleasure the baskets give as they walk by. Not this year.

Toneybeth Clark,

Missoula

