Censorship is the price of progress

There are some who say that the average person has become too sensitive — that no one can speak freely without offending some marginalized group — and that this over-attentiveness to the sensitivity of others is a burden on society and a hindrance on free speech.

The people who complain the most about runaway political correctness often express ideas that are not just controversial but dangerous to social cohesion. They promote racist and xenophobic and misogynistic and anti-intellectual and anti-social ideas as if they were just matters of opinion, but as these ideas infiltrate mainstream political thought they take on a more serious and sinister dimension.

This notion that “The Woke Mob” will ruin you if you express an idea they don’t approve of is ridiculous. The people most concerned about “getting canceled” are the ones who express the most toxic and dangerous ideas. A person fighting tooth and nail to keep society from progressing or spreading counterfactual information to maintain an unjust and unharmonious environment deserves to be shunned and ridiculed.

They say it’s unfair to be judged and reprimanded for holding certain views; however, when the views are as caustic as theirs, censorship isn’t unfair — it’s the price of progress.